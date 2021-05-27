Cancel
Flag Lowering

Cover picture for the articleFLAG LOWERING: United States Flags are to be flown at Half-Staff until Sunset on Sunday, May 30, 2021 Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in San Jose, California. A PROCLAMATION: As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 30, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

