DC Snyderverse not likely following Zack Snyder ‘Suck it’ Late Show comment

gamerevolution.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny fans hoping for a return to the DC Snyderverse were just dealt a major blow, as director Zack Snyder made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and told Warner Bros to “suck it.” While done in jest, it seemingly puts the final nail in the coffin of Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 and the popular #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement, as Snyder may have burnt his final bridge with DC Comics’ owners Warner Bros.

www.gamerevolution.com
