Volume Graphics CT software update detects and corrects design flaws and manufacturability issues

By Grace Nehls
High Performance Composites
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest version of Volume Graphics’ (Charlotte, N.C., U.S.) high-end industrial computed tomography (CT) data analysis software suite, version 3.5, brings enhanced capabilities to manufacturers looking for better ways to inspect parts and improve designs. According to the company, the non-destructive part evaluation software can interpret CT data from scans of almost any part and material.

www.compositesworld.com
