Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: May 27

There were only 9 deaths from COVID-19 reported statewide this morning by the Virginia Department of Health, but 2 of them were reported in the West Piedmont Health District -- 1 each in Martinsville and Franklin County. Those were recorded by VDH by 5 p.m. Wednesday, but we don't know when the deaths might have occurred. VDH takes weeks or months to study death certificates and other information before adding to its database. These deaths are the second and third reported this week in the health district and the eighth and ninth this month. This is the second death this week for a resident of Franklin County -- VDH tracks all data by residence -- and 79th overall. It's the 77th for a resident of Martinsville to die from the virus but the first since April 5 and only the third since April 1. There were 12 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations reported in the district. Henry County had half of each, with 3 cases in Martinsville, 2 in Patrick County and 1 in Franklin County, which had the other new hospitalization. The 7-day average of cases stayed at 9 but dipped to 6.7 per 100,000 population. VDH reported only 357 new cases statewide. The number of fully vaccinated people statewide is at 43.2%.