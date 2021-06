Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Brent France and Deputy Brian France were called out to G Smith Lane where a man was beating on a door, demanding an elderly woman to open up or he would kill her. When deputies arrived they found 28-year-old Enoch G. Smith on the front porch of the house. Smith told police he was a rapper and was singing for people in the house. Deputies say Smith was under the influence and was in possession of a hypodermic needle. Smith was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, possession of drugs and public intoxication. Smith was also charged on a previous warrant for not appearing in court on numerous violations. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.