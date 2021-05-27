Cancel
The Curious Case of the Brange Custody Battle

By Lainey
laineygossip.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the big celebrity stories that broke yesterday was about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and the ongoing custody case. The media coverage is a story unto itself. The timing is certainly curious and some of the coverage has been misleading. Let’s start with how the information was released over the course of the week.

www.laineygossip.com
Relationshipsnewsatw.com

Angeline Jolie says judge in custody battle with Brad Pitt will not allow children to testify | Ents & Arts News

Angelina Jolie has hit out at the judge overseeing her custody battle with Brad Pitt, claiming in a court filing that they had refused to allow their children to testify. Jolie, who has previously tried to disqualify Judge John Ouderkirk from the case, said on Monday that he refused to hear evidence which she says is relevant to their children’s safety and wellbeing before a tentative ruling is issued.
CelebritiesPosted by
PopCrush

Angelina Jolie Believes the Court Failed Her Family in Custody Case: Report

Angelina Jolie reportedly believes that the court failed her family after the judge assigned to her custody case with Brad Pitt would not let her children testify. Last week, a judge tentatively ruled that Jolie and ex-husband Pitt would have joint custody of their five children under 18. The former couple's eldest son Maddox is 19, while Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne are still minors.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
CinemaBlend

What's Next For Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Divorce Now That Custody Has Been Worked Out

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated for years, but the two have very much remained part of each other's lives as the legal battle surrounding their divorce has yet to come to an end. The focus of the proceedings in recent months has revolved around the custody of the couples' minor children. That issue appears to be settled, at least for the moment, as the judge has allowed for a joint custody agreement. However, that just means that the case can now proceed to other issues, like dividing up the joint property.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Says She Can Relate To Her ‘Broken’ Role In New Movie Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie opened up about her new role in ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and admitted she relates to her character ‘feeling broken’ and ‘messed up.’. Angelina Jolie is back in action in her new thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’ And on May 15 the stunning 45-year-told Australia’s Weekend Sunrise that the character she plays in the film is “closer to her that some of her other characters.”
RelationshipsPosted by
OK! Magazine

'She Will Never Forgive Him': Angelina Jolie Is 'Bitterly Disappointed' With Court Ruling Giving Brad Pitt Joint Custody Of Their Children

Mama ain't happy! Angelina Jolie is apparently highly displeased with the court's decision to grant ex Brad Pitt joint custody of their children. Jolie and Pitt, who filed for divorce in 2016, share six children together: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 12. After a nearly five month long legal battle for custody, Pitt was granted joint custody of the kids, excluding Maddox, who is no longer a minor.
ElectionsHollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey’s Possible Run for Texas Governor Gains Steam. Matthew McConaughey is apparently taking some action as he considers running for Texas governor. According to a Sunday report from Politico, the Oscar-winning actor and beloved Texas native…. Matthew McConaughey Booked His Own “We’re Texas” Fundraiser, Raising $7.8M. Jennifer Garner, Jamie...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

George Clooney Hilariously Crashes Normal Guy During Quarantine

It is kind of interesting to wonder what might happen if an average person had the chance to hang out with a big-name celebrity for a while, but being stuck while in quarantine with them would be kind of hard to imagine simply because it might quickly become something that a person might regret. One individual found out what it would be like to be stuck with George Clooney in this amusing spoof that shows the two becoming roommates by chance. It’s easy to laugh at the idea of being a roommate with Clooney if he was actually like this since his worship of Brad Pitt, in this manner, definitely goes above and beyond the type of fandom that one might expect. The effect is even better when Clooney puts up multiple Brad Pitt cutouts in and around the bathroom, which would be extremely creepy, to say the least in such a situation. A lot of us have probably had one or two roommates in our lives, but hopefully a lot of people have missed out on anyone being this nuts since to be certain, it’s something that can wear through pretty quickly. Looking at this clip from a practical standpoint would take a lot of the fun out of it since the whole idea is to laugh and have a good time with it, especially since the events of 2020 had a lot of people falling into a depression of the type that was bound to do more damage than the coronavirus could since as a lot of people might tell it, depression is one of those things that doesn’t really give any warning when it’s coming on and can be far more devastating than a disease since while there are ways to deal with it, some people slip into it too quickly to do much that might help.
CelebritiesCollider

Watch: George Clooney Is the Biggest Brad Pitt Fan in Hilarious New Omaze Ad

George Clooney is the latest celebrity partnering with fundraising company Omaze and is doing so in the most hilarious way possible. Clooney is pretending — we think — to be Brad Pitt’s biggest fan in the new promotional video, which aims to raise money for The Clooney Foundation For Justice. The winner of the Omaze promotion, which selects a donor randomly, will spend time with Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney at their Lake Como home in Italy. After briefly explaining what the winner will receive, the new video shifts and then focuses on Clooney’s obsession with Pitt.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Brad Pitt Rumored To Be Dating Andra Day

Brad Pitt is rumored to be dating singer-turned actress Andra Day. According to The Mirror, the 57-year-old actor was spotted flirting with 36-year-old Day backstage at the Oscars in April. The two reportedly swapped numbers at the event, where Day was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.
Celebritieshola.com

8 facts about Angelina Jolie in honor of her 46th birthday

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talented women in the film industry. On Friday, June 4th the mother of 6 turned 46 years old and although most of the news surrounding the actress lately revolves around her never-ending divorce with Brad Pitt, Jolie has made a positive impact in the world and is an amazing mom. The artist and humanitarian is an inspiration and her work will always be remembered. In honor of the Oscar award winner‘s birthday, here are 8 facts you might not know, per GrosbyGroup.