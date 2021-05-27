Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Shinies include several debuts, tickets going cheap

gamerevolution.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go Fest is back this summer, now with added music festival trappings. It’s taking place across July 17 and 18, with virtual tickets costing just $5 (down from $15). There are tons of in-game activities, though, perhaps most notably, all-new Shiny Pokemon will be making their debut. Pokemon Go...

www.gamerevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Festival#Pokemon Go Fest 2021#All New Shiny Pokemon#Virtual Tickets#Release Dates#Nintendo Switch Fans#Festivities#In Game Activities#Unlock Avatar Cosmetics#Shiny Throh#Incense#Ios#Raids#July#2021 Shinies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO June 2021 Events: What to Know

As May draws to a close and June approaches, trainers should get ready for a new series of events in Pokemon GO. Niantic has already announced some of the events coming in June 2021, including the chosen Community Day Pokemon, Gible. Currently, Pokemon GO is in the midst of its...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Is the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Ticket Worth it

We’re still over a month away from the event itself but the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket is already available in the in-game shop. This specially discounted pass will give players special bonuses during the two day celebration, which is set for July 17th and 18th, 2021. Another remote event, players all over the world can take part in much of the activities and bonuses, but if you want to get everything you need to buy the ticket. But even at this lower price many are asking the all important question. Is the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket worth it?
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 tickets cost just £5, a third of last year's entry fee

Pokémon Go has detailed Go Fest 2021, its massive summer event weekend, which will offer an eye-catching array of creatures to capture for a particularly eye-opening price. This year, tickets for the two-day affair cost just £5 (or $5), a third of 2020's fee. Once again, there will be no physical event, and all players will be able to take part wherever they are.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Prices Drop, Timetable Revealed

2021 is a big year for the Pokemon franchise – it marks the iconic JRPG series’ 25th anniversary, with a virtual concert celebrating the milestone and the long-awaited generation 4 remake games Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl being released this November. However, it’s not all about the main series games: This year also marks the 5th anniversary of the hit augmented reality mobile game Pokemon Go. To celebrate, developers Niantic and The Pokemon Company will be hosting a two-day musical celebration of all things Pokemon Go.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The New Shinies Coming To Pokémon GO Fest 2021

These are the new Shiny Pokémon that will be released as part of GO Fest 2021!. The new Shinies that will be released in Pokémon GO for GO Fest 2021 can be encountered through the following methods:. Whismur, Loudred, Exploud: While the evolved forms go full grape-juice-Purple, Whismur is a...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Summer Deerling Pokemon GO: How to Catch

With summer rapidly approaching and June right around the corner, Pokemon GO trainers should be prepared for one thing - the arrival of Summer Deerling. Deerling is a Normal- and Grass-type Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon GO in October 2020. It comes in four seasonal forms - spring, summer, autumn, and winter. In Pokemon GO, which follows a real-world seasonal system, each form of Deerling can be caught in the corresponding season in your area. This means that with the arrival of June, Summer Deerling will be available to players in the Northern Hemisphere for the first time.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today Is Shiny Marill Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Today is Shiny Marill Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Here is everything you need to know about this hour-long event. Marill Spotlight Hour happens tonight in Pokémon GO from 6-7pm local time to you. The game will be flooded with this little blue and round cutie, which will even be showing up in spawn points usually inactive in the game. Now, this would normally be a pretty exciting Spotlight Hour considering that Marill is a Shiny-capable Pokémon, but… let's be real. Niantic hosted Marill Limited Research Day with dozens of Marill encounters with a boosted Shiny rate just a few weeks ago, so this isn't going to be a majorly hyped Spotlight Hour. Still, it's just one hour and it's a good chance for anyone who got robbed of a lime green Shiny Marill during that event, so hey… why not, you know?
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 tickets now available in the in-game shop for $5 instead of $14.99 in honor of Pokémon GO’s fifth anniversary

Niantic has announced a new event for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Get ready for a musical summer—Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is coming soon!. With this year being both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, we’re simply jazzed to share more details of what’s in store for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, happening on July 17 and 18! It’s been five whole years of Pokémon GO, and we couldn’t have done it without all of you. To celebrate, ticket prices will be reduced from USD $14.99 to $5! †
Video GamesTwinfinite

Pokemon Go: How to Evolve Eevee Into Sylveon

The final Eeveelution has finally made its way into the world of Pokemon GO. This pastel pink, off-white, and powder blue Fairy-type is one of the most adorable Pokemon in the game, but it’s also a formidable battler that you’ll absolutely want to add to your team. Here’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon GO.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO June 2021 Promo Codes: Are There Any?

Pokemon GO June 2021 promo codes are here. Like many popular multiplayer games, Pokemon GO has an assortment of promotional codes that trainers can redeem for bonus items. These rewards can be anything from berries to PokeBalls and everything in-between. In order to redeem the codes, however, trainers will need...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon Released In Pokémon GO

The second half of the Luminous Legends Y event begins today at 10 AM local time in Pokémon GO. During the first part of the event, the Pokémon GO community succeeded in completing Niantic's Team GO Rocket Challenge, which tasked us with defeating 25 Million Rocket Grunts. Now that the challenge has been complete, this Eevee-themed event will be enriched with two major bonuses.