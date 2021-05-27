Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Shinies include several debuts, tickets going cheap

Today is Shiny Marill Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Here is everything you need to know about this hour-long event. Marill Spotlight Hour happens tonight in Pokémon GO from 6-7pm local time to you. The game will be flooded with this little blue and round cutie, which will even be showing up in spawn points usually inactive in the game. Now, this would normally be a pretty exciting Spotlight Hour considering that Marill is a Shiny-capable Pokémon, but… let's be real. Niantic hosted Marill Limited Research Day with dozens of Marill encounters with a boosted Shiny rate just a few weeks ago, so this isn't going to be a majorly hyped Spotlight Hour. Still, it's just one hour and it's a good chance for anyone who got robbed of a lime green Shiny Marill during that event, so hey… why not, you know?