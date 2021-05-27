Local business owner feels uneasy after being shot at multiple times Wednesday afternoon

Tift County, GA. – A Tift County Deputy Sheriff was shot multiple times Friday morning in a gunfight, the suspect was also shot. Authorities say that early Friday morning, Tift County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance by two men in an Eldorado neighborhood located in the 1400 block of Tifton Eldorado Road. The men were reportedly knocking on multiple doors. Deputies located the men and attempted to identify them. During the incident, one of the men fired shots at a deputy, striking the deputy multiple times. Another deputy returned fire, striking the man. Both the injured deputy and injured man are in serious condition.