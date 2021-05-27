Local business owner feels uneasy after being shot at multiple times Wednesday afternoon
Early Wednesday afternoon a local business owner had to flee for his life as a suspect allegedly fired three gunshots at him as he attempted to confront an alleged burglar. “It’s kids,” Kevin Kelley, owner and operator of K&G Mowers said. “I believe one hundred percent it’s older people involved in using these kids. In fact, an older person in a two-door silver Honda drove up and handed the kid the pistol …”myparistexas.com