Are you familiar with folf? It's the mutant creation that comes from combining frisbee and golf. Perhaps you know it by its more descriptive name of disc golf. Instead of swinging clubs - you throw frisbees. And getting your frisbee in the bucket is the equivalent of getting a golf ball in the hole. The goal is to try to have the lowest score like you would in golf. I've never played but it seems like it would be pretty fun. Although, I should probably just focus on getting a grip on the golf part first - yesterday I went to the driving range, put a token in the machine, and forgot to put a bucket down for the balls and they went bouncing all over the place. Ha!