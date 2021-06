WAUKESHA — A jury found 27-year-old Samuel Eichstaedt guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Friday, following the death of his father, Gary Eichstaedt, 64. Gary was found injured in his Village of Waukesha home last Aug. 20. He passed away Sept. 2, nearly two weeks later; he suffered cuts across his throat, and bruises to his back, head and face. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, with the cause of death being “complications of multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.”