Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FET commences construction for new R&D center

By Grace Nehls
High Performance Composites
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFibre Extrusion Technology Ltd. (FET, Leeds, U.K.), an extrusion equipment company for the textile, medical and composite sectors, has announced that it has commenced construction of a new R&D center to enable continued growth through innovation. This initiative is driven by the company’s year-on-year growth and FET’s current order book in excess of £10 million.

www.compositesworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fet#R D#Visitor Center#Building Materials#Technology Development#Technology Company#New Product Development#Production Company#Technical Development#R D Center#Construction#Innovation#Development Trials#Technical Sales Meetings#Sustainability#Customer Demand#Techniques#Customers#Space#U K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businesspackworld.com

C.O.I.M. S.p.A. Acquires Neoflex SL

Neoflex was founded in Elche, Spain, in 1969 and specializes in one-, two-component, and reactive hot melt polyurethane adhesives for industries. COIM specializes in the production of polyesters, polyols, polyurethanes, and speciality resins. "This strategic acquisition will allow COIM to strengthen its presence in the polyurethane adhesives market," said Giuseppe Librandi, President and CEO of COIM. "The downstream integration of our polyesters will allow us to decisively enter a high value-added and growing speciality market," Librandi continued. "There are many synergies with COIM: Neoflex provides solutions with a low environmental impact that also use raw materials COIM already produces. In addition, by joining a structured Group like COIM, Neoflex customers will be able to be served not only at the national and European level, but in all regions of the world where they operate".
Azom.com

Picosun’s PicoArmour TM Reduces Semiconductor Manufacturing Costs

ESPOO, Finland, 2nd of June 2021 – Picosun Group has pending patent rights for an ALD enabled corrosion protection solution against plasma etch that will bring benefits in semiconductor fabrication processes in terms of throughput, film uniformity and conformality. With PicoArmour TM the corrosion protection can be achieved more efficiently compared with the industry solutions commonly used today.
Businessnddist.com

New CEO at ContiTech

HANOVER, GERMANY — Philip Nelles (age 47) has officially taken up his responsibilities as the new CEO of Continental’s ContiTech business area. In his new role, Nelles stands committed to driving the unit’s ongoing transformation as a provider of innovative solutions for a highly industrial clientele. “We consider it our...
Norcross, GATimes Union

Telaid Completes New State-of-the-Art Facility To Accommodate Growth, Service Expansion

Telaid debuts new facility as a part of its 40-year anniversary. Telaid, a trusted, full-service technology integrator for 40 years, specializing in enterprise deployments and technology lifecycle services, today debuted a new state-of-the-art facility in Norcross, Georgia, just north of Atlanta. This highly customized, 72,000 square foot facility located at 2925 Courtyards Drive includes space to support a growing number of employees as well as expanded solution design and asset management services offered by Telaid.
Medical & Biotechaustinnews.net

NeutriSci and Pacwest Announce Technology and IP Arrangement for R&D Product Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRA:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce the completion of an arrangement with its manufacturing partner, Pacwest Manufacturing Group Inc. ('Pacwest'), to provide the use of its NeutriSci's IP and technology to assist Pacwest's development of several new product lines which will also include Delta 8 ('D8'), a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant.
Businessbiopharminternational.com

Almac Sciences to Invest in Continuous Flow Chemistry Equipment for New R&D Center

Almac Sciences is investing in the expansion of its continuous flow chemistry equipment as an additional project to its previously announced £5-million (US$7-million) laboratory expansion. Almac Sciences, a member of the Almac Group, announced on May 25, 2021 that it has invested £325,000 (US$459,000) in continuous flow chemistry equipment to...
Industrypassengerterminaltoday.com

A future of innovation … delivering tangible value to airport operations

Smart aviation and smart airports are hot topics in our sector – but it can be difficult to separate ‘the possible’ (can do) from ‘the valuable’ (should do). The challenge with any technology is staying focused on your purpose, ensuring there are clear strategic aims behind any investment. Today’s airport strategy is about adopting digital technologies that optimize existing assets, drive operational efficiency and enhance commercial performance.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Quintus Technologies HIP Marks Powder Metallurgy Expansion for Tiangong International Company

China’s Largest Producer of Tool and Die Steel Will Install Hot Isostatic Press in Danyang Facility. The acquisition of a Quintus Technologies Hot Isostatic Press (HIP) marks the success of the powder metallurgy (PM) manufacturing program launched three years ago by China’s Tiangong International Company Limited. The country’s largest producer of tool and die steel - and the second largest in the world - Tiangong is expanding capacity and boosting productivity with the QIH 232 M URC® press, to be installed in its sprawling manufacturing facility in Danyang City, Jiangsu province.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Flow Control Holdings' Ace Sanitary Division Acquires FlexFit Hose

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Flow Control Holdings, LLC, a premier provider of highly engineered flow components for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, has announced the acquisition of FlexFit Hose, LLC, a manufacturer of flexible hose products for sanitary and high-purity applications. “We are thrilled to be adding FlexFit Hose to our Ace Sanitary division,” said Phil Pejovich, CEO of Flow Control Holdings, LLC. “This acquisition expands our customer base, extending us into the process instrumentation part of food, beverage, and pharma.”
Businessasahi.com

TSMC to open semiconductor R&D facility in Tsukuba

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s biggest semiconductor foundry, will open a research and development facility in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, to develop leading-edge microchip technology. Japanese manufacturers and research institutes that have strengths in manufacturing equipment and materials for semiconductors will participate in the development project, officials said. The...
Industrypowderbulksolids.com

Valve Bag Placer Reduces Operating Costs

NVenia’s new Hamer 2400 valve bag placer allows customers to improve bagging performance, reduce operating costs, and optimize facility space. The system - which can easily be integrated into new or existing production lines - leverages nVenia’s expertise in robotic bag handling and delivers a solution to automate the placement of valve bags onto their filling stations.
Businessfinovate.com

Mitek Acquires ID R&D

Identity verification and remote deposit capture solutions provider Mitek has acquired AI-powered biometrics company ID R&D this week. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Under the agreement, Mitek will integrate ID R&D’s portfolio of biometric technologies into its own identity verification solution. Additionally, ID R&D will continue operating under its own brand and will still sell its biometrics products directly to the market. The company’s solutions include IDLive Face, a passive facial liveness detection tool; and IDLive Voice, a voice anti-spoofing technology.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

DAT and FourKites Partner to Provide Visibility into Truckload Freight

DAT Freight & Analytics and FourKites have formed a partnership to bring real-time supply chain visibility to the DAT network. The partnership will give brokers the ability to improve their customer service and strengthen relationships with carriers, all while reducing the need for check-calls and ETA management. The solution will also allow carriers to integrate tracking through ELD or tracking applications.
Economyaustinnews.net

NeutriSci Completes R&D and Expands Product Selection to Include Beverages

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:NU, OTCQB:NRXCF, FRANKFURT: 1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licensing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed the R&D required to successfully create functional beverages using its IP and Technology to enter the CBD beverage market.
Santa Rosa, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Keysight Technologies makes 3rd acquisition for quantum computing R&D market

Santa Rosa-based Keysight Technologies on Tuesday announced it has purchased a Canadian firm that provides software for “error diagnostics, error suppression and performance validation software for quantum computing.”. Price paid for Quantum Benchmark was not disclosed. Based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, it is a privately held company backed by venture...
Marketsaustinnews.net

Sterling Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) has received a receipt of approval from OTC Markets Group to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective May 24, 2021, under the symbol SAGGF. The OTCQB quotation will increase the accessibility of the company to United States-based retail and institutional investors and aligns well with the company's focus on its mineral properties within North America. The company profile can be viewed at the OTC Market website.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Tech R&D firm Consult Red pioneers employee-ownership

Consult Red, the technology R&D firm, has announced it is becoming an employee-owned company. Consult Red works with the likes of Liberty Global, Comcast and AT&T to develop cutting-edge in-home entertainment technology and other connected secure IoT products. The Directors of Consult Red are transferring shares of the £18 million...
Trafficmaritime-executive.com

Japan Launches $3 Billion R&D Project for Hydrogen Transportation

The Japanese government will prove more than $3 billion in funding for a long-term research project designed to build a large-scale hydrogen supply chain and demonstration of hydrogen power generation technology. The wide-reaching effort will focus on the technologies required for the transportation of hydrogen as well as the processes and materials required for the handling of large amounts of hydrogen. The R&D program is part of an overall $18 billion commitment from the Japanese government to fund research to support achieving their goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

c3controls has Published the Cad Catalog for Its Industrial Control Products On TraceParts.com

Cincinnat, Ohio and Beaver, Pennsylvania USA (June 01, 2021) – c3controls, a global manufacturer of industrial control products for OEM’s, machine builders, panel builders, and system integrators, has partnered with TraceParts to publish its 3D product catalog. c3controls is an electrical controls business which produces durable, well-designed electrical control products...