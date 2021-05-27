Revenue Officers Make €300,000 Drugs Bust In Westmeath

Although there may be merit in the public interest in changing police funding to provide better handling of crime scenes, I believe that there will be no significant change until every police individual and their leadership understands their primary role in America is as peacemakers. When a potential culprit has been cuffed and more so when grounded, time is in the police officer's favor. They are obligated to bring the person to the station as safely and healthy as possible. The culprit can rant and rave their innocence until exhausted, but the police on site are not the judge and jury and unless the police are in clear and present danger of their lives deadly force is never justified. Until all the individual police members and their leadership recognize and admit this reality there will be no significant reduction in police killing.