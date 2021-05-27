Cancel
Revenue Officers Make €300,000 Drugs Bust In Westmeath

midlands103.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevenue officers have made €300,000 drugs bust in Westmeath. Over 4 kilograms of cocaine were discovered during routine examinations of parcels in Athlone on Tuesday. The illegal drugs have an estimated value of €305,200 and were concealed in Milka multipack chocolate boxes that originated in the Netherlands and were destined for Dublin.

www.midlands103.com
