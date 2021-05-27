Revenue Officers Make €300,000 Drugs Bust In Westmeath

Reedsburg police have arrested 5 people on multiple drug charges after officers executed a search warrant on a home. Law enforcement officials with the Sauk County Drug Task Force and Sauk County Emergency Response Team responded to the home on Laurel Street. During their search, authorities seized more than 13 grams of heroin, meth, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash and a gun. As a result of the search, police arrested five people on varying charges. 33-year-old Jillena Spink was arrested for maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect. 31-year-old Benjamin Steinmetz was arrested for maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of meth, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested – 34-year-old Katherine Smallwood for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a probation hold … 27-year-old Bradley Tackett was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold … and 49-year-old David Jahn was arrested on a Sauk County Warrant. Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.