Another heartbreaking news is hitting the internet today that is, the most prominent rapper whose name is Turn Me Up Josh passed away on Monday morning. He was one of the most famous and talented rappers who gave his amazing raps in various songs. He has sung a number of hit songs in his career along with many big artists. He has gained popularity and respect for his commendable works as a rapper and singer as well. After getting the news of his demise, his family members are in shock, and his fans as well. The rapper leaves the world at a very young age.