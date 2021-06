OMAHA (DTN) -- July corn is down 3 1/2 cents per bushel, July soybeans are down 12 3/4 cents, July KC wheat is down 8 1/4 cents, July Chicago wheat is down 5 1/2 cents and July Minneapolis wheat is down 28 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 154.47 points and July crude oil is down $0.27 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.190 and August gold is up $7.00 per ounce. Early weather-induced gains have mostly dissipated throughout the day, including Minneapolis wheat, with only new-crop corn and beans still holding firm, but well below the highs. Weather markets are fickle, and this is just another example. The July-November spread has narrowed 20 cents and the July-December corn spread has narrowed the inverse by 11 cents to 12 cents, suggesting weaker old-crop demand.