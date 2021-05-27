5 players you forgot played for the Celtics

We now interrupt your regularly scheduled playoff content — which hasn't been the most fun content for Celtics fans to read, anyway — to bring you something a little different. Something that will remind you of other eras of successful (or not so successful) Celtics teams in a way that differs from usual nostalgic look-backs. It's like if, in ten years, we chose not to remember this current Celtics team through Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but through Jabari Parker and Luke Kornet.