Canton, MA

FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit

canton.ma.us
 14 days ago

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently initiated the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program to provide eligible consumers financial support toward the purchase of broadband service and devices all as mandated by a recent Covid relief bill (Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, Pub. L. No. 116‐260, 134 Stat. 1182). Approximately $3.2 billion was appropriated for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The benefit will continue until there is no longer funding or six months after the federal government declares an end to the pandemic. Eligible households will be able to receive:

www.town.canton.ma.us
#Laptop#Pub#Broadband Internet#Government Services#Emergency Services#Covid#Eligible Households#Eligible Consumers#Financial Support#Discount#Tribal Lands
