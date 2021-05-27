FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward League of Cities is working to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Program. The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "When the pandemic hit, we learned just how important it is for households to have access to affordable broadband services," said Commissioner Gary Resnick, Chair of the Broward League of Cities' Legislative Committee and former Chair of the FCC's Intergovernmental Advisory Committee. "The hope is that this program will provide some relief to families that are struggling to afford broadband services for virtual learning and work from home capabilities."