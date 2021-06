MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents at the Kamm’s Island Apartments in Mishawaka are still without power. It has now been 15 days since the power first went out. The power outage was due to three transformers blowing at the property. Mishawaka Utilities has since installed a new transformer and is now waiting on the property owners to hire an electrician to get the power back up and running.