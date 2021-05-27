Fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County reported Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegheny County Thursday, according to the Health Department.

ACHD officials reported 47 new cases, 42 of which are confirmed and five are probable.

New cases ranged in age from one month to 82 years with an average age of 35.

This continues the downward trend of cases and hospitalizations in the county over the last several weeks.

This also follows the Pennsylvania Department of Health announcement Thursday morning that the state’s mask mandate would end either June 28 or once 70% of the state’s population was fully vaccinated.

No masks at county worksites, facilities for fully vaccinated

County officials announced Thursday that masks were no longer needed for fully-vaccinated people at county worksites and facilities. Exceptions include the jail, Shuman Juvenile Detention Center and Kane Community Living Centers.

Employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a mask or need to physically distance themselves. Fully-vaccinated contractors and members of the public who visit county facilities or worksites will also no longer need a mask.

