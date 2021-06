The Nigerian army is investigating reports that the leader of Islamist militant group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has died.Shekau’s death was claimed in an audio recording by the rival Nigerian Isis-linked militant outfit Islamic State West African Province group (ISWAP), though Boko Haram itself has not confirmed the development.According to the recording, Shekau died on 18 May after detonating an explosive device during a gunfight with ISWAP. The voice on the recording is said to be that of ISWAP leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi. Reports of the death first started circulating around two weeks ago.The voice in the audio, which Reuters...