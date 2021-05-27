Cancel
Meituan, JD.com, Li Auto-backed Neolix obtains licenses to test unmanned delivery vehicles in Beijing

pingwest.com
 24 days ago

E-commerce platform JD.com, on-demand service platform Meituan, and Li Auto-backed autonomous driving start-up Neolix have been granted permits to test their unmanned delivery vehicles on designated public roads at Beijing Econmic-Technological Development Area commonly known as Beijing’s Yizhuang new town. Detail: The three companies can run their autonomous delivery vehicles...

#Beijing#Vehicles#Jd Com#Zhejiang University
