So, it’s farewell to girlfriend Carrie Symonds and hello to Mrs Boris Johnson. Britain’s emergence from lockdown (we hope) come June 21 has brought with it a mood of liberation, anticipated in the PM’s wedding to a young woman wearing a garland of flowers. Carrie will be a post-Covid spouse. Until now, her position had been insecure and, for those who care about these things, a bit disreputable. Now, she’s Mrs Johnson, thank you very much, following a Catholic wedding, and she can behave like a spouse rather than a demanding girlfriend. It’ll be interesting to see how she plays it – Cherie Blair or Sam Cam?