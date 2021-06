The Knicks were devastated in the fourth quarter against the Lakers, sans LeBron James, with a low-scoring overtime loss that would have clinched a playoff berth. With a chance to officially snap the seven-year absence from the postseason, New York Knicks (38-31) took the Los Angeles Lakers (39-20) down to the wire. It was the kind of scrappy, sloppy, defensive-minded battle that has defined this Knicks team. Although they had the Lakers in their element, L.A. came out on top in overtime by a score of 101-99.