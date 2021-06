The Consumer Product Safety Commission will likely vote Wednesday on whether all products designed for babies to sleep in must meet the same standards as cribs and bassinets. "There's an assumption that I think that parents and caregivers have when they purchase something or use something for their babies to sleep in. That it's going to be safe, that it's already been tested and proven and then it does meet some standard that means it's going to be safe for their baby to sleep in. And the fact of the matter is, that's just not the case," Said Dr. Benjamin Hoffman, with AAP Council on Injury, Violence, & Poison Prevention.