After more than a year, Betty White has been doing all she can to keep herself busy during quarantine, but she looks forward to the day when she can safely interact with her loved ones again. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the 99-year-old Golden Girls star has been keeping to herself at home to stay safe. As White's rep Jeff Witjas recently told TMZ, White's still healthy and safe at home more than a year later, but she's "looking forward to summer when she can safely enjoy the outdoors and regain her freedom."