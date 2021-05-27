Cancel
Indiana County, PA

BIDDING PROCESS ON CONSTRUCTING HIGH-SPEED BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE TO BEGIN THIS SUMMER

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 11 days ago

Earlier this morning, representatives from Indiana County hosted a news conference detailing updates on the Indiana County Broadband Deployment Initiative. After $1.5 million in grant funds was awarded to Indiana County through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER Initiative, the county will enter into a contract with internet service providers to design, construct and deploy high-speed broadband infrastructure to deliver high-speed, low latency internet to project areas. The projected footprint is expected to reach more than 800 residential and 75 business customers.

www.wdadradio.com
