BIDDING PROCESS ON CONSTRUCTING HIGH-SPEED BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE TO BEGIN THIS SUMMER

This month, Homer City Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant in Indiana County, will lay off 43 of its employees to “preserve as many jobs as possible while continuing viable and safe operation of the plant,” according to an NRG energy spokesperson. This has been a familiar refrain in Pennsylvania over the past decade, where over 60 coal electricity generating units have retired since 2002. And yet, while we often hear about plans to keep these companies afloat, we rarely hear about the plans to support the workers who have been let go — or the communities that depend on these jobs to sustain families and keep towns running.