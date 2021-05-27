Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, NJ

Argument Erupts Over Police, Code Enforcement

By Bob Vosseller
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRr8u_0aDUuD6f00
Jackson Town Hall (Photo by Micromedia Publications)

JACKSON – The issue of township code enforcement was once again the subject of public comment during the latest Township Council meeting where reports were heard from the chief of police and code/zoning enforcement officials.

During a prior meeting, resident Mordy Burnstein voiced his disagreement regarding comments made by resident Eleanor Hannum about police response to zoning matters and traffic issues. He said that police in his development in the Brookside Parkway area were responsive to a variety of issues and he felt the statements made were inaccurate.

Hannum responded to his statements at the most recent Jackson Council meeting saying they “were geared toward defamation of residents who take the time to petition their government and actively seek resolutions for situations that concern them.”

She said Burnstein’s remarks were “an attempt to gain favor by slandering another resident, I saw malintent and the attempt to bully me into silence. To make broad accusations that I don’t respect our police force, clearly this individual knows nothing about me, not the fact that I am married to an officer of the law, and have family members who are detectives, police, secret service and serve in other government capacities.”

Hannum heads an organization formed in November 2019 called CUPON (Citizens United to Protect our Neighborhoods). She said the group’s purpose in forming came when residents began seeing “developers carving up the township and concern for the landscape, traffic, resources, environment, sensitive lands and potential changes to our Master Plan.”

“Many residents asked our group to look into situations in their neighborhoods that changed the use of a residential home, in violation of NJ Administrative Code 5:23-2.6 which makes “It (shall be) unlawful to change the use of any structure or portion thereof without the prior application for and issuance of a certificate of occupancy.”

“From the inception of our incorporation, our group has been the target of many nefarious allegations with absolutely no substantiated proof, nor any legal arm asking to meet with any of my members to make a statement or to answer the allegations of “other’s” opinions. All of these allegations are lies in the attempt to again, silence our voices,” Hannum added.

“Residents of Jackson have provided countless evidence on violations of NJ Administrative Code 5:23-2.6, and real-estate targeting, steering and harassment in their own home, only for our County, State and Federal governments to discriminate against American citizens who just want to be left alone to feel comfortable in their own home without constant badgering or harassment to push them out,” she added.

Hannum said “this is an example of exactly what has been done to every resident in this township, the attempt to bully citizens into silence so all you hear is one voice and the perception that, that voice must be truth.”

Code Violations

Resident Sheldon Hofstein spoke during the meeting and said “right now in town there are two non-resident home owners who are ignoring the town’s zoning ordinances and building codes and are converting residential homes in residential zones to non-residential buildings illegally. The issuance of summonses by code enforcement being asked to stop construction by police and taking them to court has not stopped their illegal activities.”

“By not stopping this illegal major construction the result will be buildings that have major changes without permits, without inspections, without certificates of occupancy and without oversight. The result of this non-compliance is a danger to local residents and a danger to everyone using the structure and even a bigger danger to our first responders, especially the firefighters,” Hofstein said.

Hofstein noted there are procedures in place to change the use of a property and added “if there is no respect for the laws by residents and non-residents and our elected officials are not enforcing them, why should anyone follow the laws they decide they don’t like?”

He noted personal cases over the years where he needed an electrical permit and a permit for plumbing work as well as for an air conditioner/heating system replacement. “That all fell under the same process. Everything was inspected and it was for our safety. Why hasn’t this construction going on in these buildings been stopped?”

Hofstein asked why no cease-and-desist issue been issued. “Hopefully people involved don’t feel threatened or bullied that they are not considering it. How do you stop people from breaking the law and thumbing their noses at you? Why can’t you stop them, period? I got stopped, my neighbors got stopped if they didn’t have a permit. Is the judge afraid? I see they keep getting cases dismissed.”

Business Administrator Terence Wall responded to Hofstein’s questions and to Hannum’s prior comments that he wanted to collect information from the various departments to provide an update. “I want to defend the departments who work on behalf of the taxpayers but fair questions deserve fair answers.”

Reports Heard

Police Chief Matthew Kunz spoke about traffic concerns brought up a few weeks ago which involved three areas of concern: Brookwood I and Brookwood IV, and Brookwood Parkway.

“I went into our history from January 2020 to the present. I believe the allegation that I believe might be off was that the police aren’t really doing anything in that area. I came up with 18 pages of police activity on Brookwood Parkway. We did a number of traffic and enforcement details and we conducted 133 motor vehicle stops. That equates to a fair amount of police presence,” the chief added.

He said that represents what is occurring on the streets in question. “Officers are doing security checks which means they are just checking the area; motor vehicle stops, traffic details and investigation for suspicious vehicles.”

Andrew Cheney, who heads the township’s Code Enforcement office, said that if they find a violation they send a summons to the court and notify the building department. “They have come out and put out several stop orders on the houses. We come out the next day and they tear stop orders off the house. The building department has summonsed people.

“Right now, one of the handicaps we have is the courts are being run through Zoom and the courts have no recourse to put out notices to people to appear for the court summonses. We actually have only one day for court to have zoning and code enforcement on the court calendar (per month). Out of a hundred cases we would only get 40 to respond if we were lucky. It is an ongoing cat and mouse game. We get the same phone calls over and over by residents,” Cheney added.

Zoning Officer Jeff Purpuro said Hannum’s inquiry concerning any violations of code at 16 Short Hills was “a property in town that I actually visited which is the one where people were alleged, they advertised for short term rentals. I visited the site. It is being used as a single-family dwelling. There are no violations on that one.”

“As to 71 East Connecticut Concourse there have been violations, summons, we are seeking a cease and desist. I was at that site two weeks ago with the construction official. He posted a stop work order. We came back an hour later and the stop work order sign was removed,” Purpuro said.

“It is a difficult situation to deal with. We had them in court. It has been postponed; it has been adjourned. It becomes very frustrating. I’ve done enough work on that particular house where I’ve been inside the house. I’ve made the claim that there is no one living there. We issued the summonses and they continue to be adjourned for lack of discovery or the defendant side, there are excuses that continually (made) to adjourn that summons,” Purpuro added.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Government
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Police#Federal Police#Legal Cases#Township Council#Jackson Council#Cupon#Citizens United#American#Township Code Enforcement#Police Response#Police Activity#Police Presence#Violations#Investigation#Officer#Suspicious Vehicles#Summons#Court#Nj Administrative Code#Zoning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Law Enforcement Memorial Honors 22 Fallen Officers

MONMOUTH COUNTY – A new Law Enforcement Memorial installed outside the headquarters of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office honors 22 fallen officers. The memorial features 22 names of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in Monmouth County. Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni expressed how the...
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide After DWI

BRICK – An Eatontown woman has been charged with Vehicular Homicide and more after police discovered she was intoxicated while driving, which resulted in the death of a senior. On May 9, the Brick Township Police Department arrived at the intersection of Lanes Mill Road and Greenwood Loop regarding a...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Lawyer Suspended For Bringing Gun To Court

TOMS RIVER – An attorney was censured for bringing a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets to court in 2018. Charles Canning Daley Jr., of Toms River, had previously pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun without a proper permit. The Disciplinary Review Board of the Supreme Court of New...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Minor Injuries In Downtown Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – There were minor injuries in a serious crash that took place in downtown Toms River on June 5. Toms River police spokesperson Jillian Messina told JerseyShoreOnline.com that Michael Cresswell, 77, of Bayville, crashed into a vehicle traveling on Water Street after Cresswell attempted to turn left onto Horner Street at around 7:40 p.m.
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Police Bid Goodbye To Retiring Sergeant

JACKSON – Friends, family and members of the township police department gathered at police headquarters for a walk out ceremony to bid goodbye to Sgt. Frank Cipully badge #196 as he started his retirement. Cipully was hired in October 1995 and graduated from the 192nd Municipal Class at the New...
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Police Probe Threat Made To Middle School

JACKSON – The Jackson Township Police Department investigated a possible threat made against the students and staff at McAuliffe Middle School. This morning, police arrived at McAuliffe Middle School after the school administration were notified of a rumored threat. Officers quickly secured the area and stayed alert at the school while the rumor was being investigated.
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

“Safe Exchange Zone” In Manchester

MANCHESTER – Did you know that Manchester Township has established a “Safe Exchange Zone” at the Municipal Complex where residents can complete online purchase transactions and make child custodial exchanges. The “Safe Exchange Zone” was created as a means of addressing safety concerns brought about by patrons involved with online...
Pleasantville, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Man Charged With Threatening School, Students

FREEHOLD – Little Egg Harbor Police have charged a Pleasantville resident with making terroristic threats against the Pinelands Regional High School. Police confirmed that a person utilizing the username “Buddha Caserta” made threats by posting on Snapchat via a group message that gang members were coming to shoot up the school. “Buddha Caserta” also sent two Snapchat messages threatening two students at the school with physical harm.
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Lakewood Men Indicted For Murder

FREEHOLD – Omar Rivera-Rojas, 31, and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 19, both of Lakewood, were indicted by a Monmouth County Grand Jury for the 2019 murder of Domingo Merino-Rafael, 33, also of Lakewood. The victim had been found on Hurley Pond Road in Howell in the early morning hours of...
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Roofer Nailed For Fake Charges In Contract

TRENTON – A Wall Township contractor will lose his ability to enter into government or quasi-government contracts for five years when he is sentenced for fraudulently billing a state agency for bogus expenses as part of a roofing contract. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal reported Andrew J. Clark, 54 and...
Lakehurst, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Driver In Critical Condition After Route 70 Crash

LAKEHURST – A major car crash on Route 70 leaves one driver in critical condition and two others injured, police said. On May 27, Lakehurst Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 70 and Route 547 involving serious injuries. Police found a Jeep Liberty in the middle of the westbound lane of Route 70 with serious damage, Chief of Police Matthew J. Kline said.
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Officers Honored For Saving Lives

FREEHOLD BOROUGH – A total of seven Freehold Borough Police Officers were honored with Life Saving Awards after saving residents from life-threatening situations. At the May 3 council meeting, Sgt. John Reiff, Ptl. Steven Ambrosino, Ptl. Victor Segoviano and Ptl. Aaron Owens were honored after aiding an unresponsive 14-year-old boy. When a first aid call was initiated, the police officers quickly arrived at the scene to find the boy not breathing and having no pulse.
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Officers Praised For De-Escalating Dangerous Situation

MANCHESTER – Police Chief Lisa Parker said that de-escalation training clearly works, and praised two officers for detaining a knife-wielding woman without any injuries. Police were called to the area of Nevada Drive and Louisiana Way in the Cedar Glen Lakes section of the township in the afternoon of May 24. Witnesses said a woman was walking down the street, holding a knife, and stabbing the hood of an occupied car.
Lacey Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Bans Cannabis Sales

LACEY – In a four-to-one vote, the Township Committee banned the sale and growth of marijuana in the community during their latest meeting. The issue has been discussed and debated for months during prior committee meetings with the majority of the committee saying they needed more time to deliberate on the matter. The state gave municipalities in New Jersey 180 days to decide whether to allow sales, distribution, and other uses of the drug made legal recently.
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

14 Homes Possible On Site Of Former School

BRICK – Should a developer be allowed to build 14 single family homes in an area that is zoned for multi-family dwellings, such as apartments and condos?. This was the question put before the Board of Adjustment during a special meeting held on May 12 when an applicant, Herbertsville 561 LLC ℅ Larry Freimark of Southfield, Michigan, was seeking a use variance and a preliminary major subdivision for a five-acre parcel, located on the northeast corner of Herbertsville Road and Winding River Road.
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Cops: Road Rage Leads To Drug Arrests

BRICK – After a road rage incident resulted in a frozen drink being thrown, police wound up arresting two people for dealing cocaine. Around 4 p.m. on May 20, members of the Brick Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) observed a road rage incident involving two vehicles in the area of Cedarbridge Avenue. An occupant in one of the vehicles threw a frozen beverage at the driver of the other vehicle. The vehicle was pulled over in the parking lot of La-Z-Boy Furniture at 540 Rt 70.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Pedestrian Hurt On Route 37

TOMS RIVER – A pedestrian who was struck by a car along Route 37 is being treated for his injuries, police said. On May 24 around 7:50 p.m., the Toms River Police Department responded to a report regarding a man in his 20s being hit by a car at the Route 37 and Cardinal Drive intersection.