Jack Black Reveals His Devastation Over The Death Of His School Of Rock Castmate

After bringing an Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous meme to life on May the Fourth, Jack Black followed up his Star Wars Day social media post with another one for "Revenge of the Fifth." Compared to his first, Black's second Star Wars video was more straightforward but fun in its way. The post includes a video of Black seeming to use the Force to drag the viewer closer to him. He then swings a Sith lord's red-bladed lightsaber down overhead, which cuts through the video itself to reveal the same video underneath, creating a Force-powered looping effect. You can watch the video below.