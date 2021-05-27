Jack Black Reveals His Devastation Over The Death Of His School Of Rock Castmate
On May 26, Kevin Clark, who is best known for playing Freddy Jones in "School of Rock" was fatally hit by a car, Us Weekly reported. The actor who starred as the drummer in the beloved 2003 movie was riding his bicycle in his hometown of Chicago when he was hit. Many fans took to social media to commemorate him and send their love to his family. Jack Black also revealed his devastation over the death of his "School of Rock" castmate. In a post on Instagram, he revealed that he was "heartbroken" by the news.www.thelist.com