Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Jack Black Reveals His Devastation Over The Death Of His School Of Rock Castmate

By Alice Broster
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 26, Kevin Clark, who is best known for playing Freddy Jones in "School of Rock" was fatally hit by a car, Us Weekly reported. The actor who starred as the drummer in the beloved 2003 movie was riding his bicycle in his hometown of Chicago when he was hit. Many fans took to social media to commemorate him and send their love to his family. Jack Black also revealed his devastation over the death of his "School of Rock" castmate. In a post on Instagram, he revealed that he was "heartbroken" by the news.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Kevin Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#School Of Rock#Devastation#Film School#Black Gold#Us Weekly#The Chicago Sun Times#Digital Spy#Freddy Clark#Beautiful Soul#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILNBC Connecticut

Jack Black ‘Heartbroken' After ‘School of Rock' Co-Star Kevin Clark Killed While Riding Bike in Chicago

‘Living His Best Life:' Kevin Clark Remembered by Friends, Colleagues After Tragic Death. Actor and musician Jack Black expressed his shock and disbelief after Chicago musician Kevin Clark, who costarred with Black in the 2003 film “School of Rock,” was struck and killed while riding his bicycle early Wednesday morning in the city’s Avondale neighborhood.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Jack Black Pays Tribute to School of Rock's Kevin Clark: "Beautiful Soul. So Many Great Memories"

Jack Black is remembering Kevin Clark after he died in a bicycle accident on May 26. Shortly after the news broke, Jack paid tribute to his friend and former School of Rock costar on Instagram. Alongside a photo collage featuring a picture of them from the beloved film and another from the School of Rock reunion in 2013, Jack wrote, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

"School of Rock" Star Dies at 32. Here's How His Co-Stars Remember Him

Tragic news came Wednesday for family, friends, and fans of a former child actor who appeared in a beloved movie. On Wednesday, Kevin Clark, who starred in School of Rock as a 12-year-old, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike. The news was reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, which explained that Clark was biking in the Chicago neighborhood of Avondale.
CelebritiesPosted by
Loudwire

Jack Black, Kyle Gass + Amy Lee Get 'Vaccinated' on Ramones Spoof

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass is celebrating his COVID-19 vaccination with a vaccine-themed take on the Ramones' classic "I Wanna Be Sedated," and the accompanying music video features his bandmate in the D, Jack Black, plus Evanescence singer Amy Lee and others. The song is called "Vaccinated." Toto guitarist Steve Lukather...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Jack Black Has Epic Follow-Up With "Revenge of the Fifth" Video

After bringing an Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous meme to life on May the Fourth, Jack Black followed up his Star Wars Day social media post with another one for "Revenge of the Fifth." Compared to his first, Black's second Star Wars video was more straightforward but fun in its way. The post includes a video of Black seeming to use the Force to drag the viewer closer to him. He then swings a Sith lord's red-bladed lightsaber down overhead, which cuts through the video itself to reveal the same video underneath, creating a Force-powered looping effect. You can watch the video below.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Is Jack Black Plant-Based? He Claims Vegan Food is “Delish”

Last week Twitter users rediscovered iconic scenes from the favorite Jack Black movie School of Rock, and thanks to Plant Based News, we rediscovered an old interview that begs the question: Is Jack Black vegan? Black said that he believes that a plant-based diet is “straight-up delish,” once again teasing that the actor himself might uphold an animal product-free diet.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Clip Reveals Red Guardian In His Costume

Marvel's Black Widow has released a new clip that shows off Stranger Things star David Harbour getting back into costume Soviet Super Soldier Red Guardian. The new Black Widow clip expands on a scene that's been teased from the first trailer, in which Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), and surrogate mother Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) all reunite for drinks at the dinner table, when father-figure Alexei Shostakov (Harbour) makes things awkward like only a dad can, by flexing-out in his old Soviet super-soldier costume. If nothing else, it's a good look at the moments of levity Black Widow will offer fans.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Hunter Martinez (Decent Criminal, Dwarves) Talks Human Issue, His New Death Rock Band

Hunter Martinez, drummer for Decent Criminal and frequent Dwarves collaborator, has started a new project. The project is called Human Issue and it features Hunter and a revolving cast of compatriots. Influenced by 80s hardcore and deathrock, resulting in a sound that is dark and savage. Martinez created the tracks up by doing rough drum demos, and then building the song up with his long list of collaborators- and what a list!
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Herald

Wayne Brady and his Black experience

NEW YORK -- For years Wayne Brady had been working on a one-man show about being a young Black man growing up in Orlando, but he could never finish the project. That's until acclaimed actor Glenn Close asked him to participate in her spoken word jazz album. 'œTo be honest...
Movies101 WIXX

Adam Levine contributing original song to ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

Your kid is about to become an Adam Levine fan. The Maroon 5 singer is set to perform an original song for the upcoming animated feature film PAW Patrol: The Movie. The upbeat song, titled “Good Mood,” was co-written by Adam and will make its debut in the first trailer for the film, out Thursday.
World24newshd.tv

Devastated Hasnain Lehri shares heart-wrenching note for his late father

We believe top Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri is going through one of the most soul-shattering phases of his life as he lost his father who passed away recently. Lehri is celebrated for his top-notch personality traits also the model is blessed with captivating good looks so it is no wonder he has acquired such a high stature for himself in the showbiz industry.
Movies963kklz.com

Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Wrap Up ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Marvel’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder has officially finished shooting, according to Chris Hemsworth’s latest Instagram post. The movie, which reunited Hemsworth with Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, is set for theatrical release next year on May 6th. Hemsworth captioned his post, “That’s a wrap on Thor...