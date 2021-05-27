Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pitch Mix Exam Room: Luis Garcia

By Eric Samulski
rotoballer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Samulski of RotoBaller does a deep dive on Luis Garcia, analyzing the Houston Astros starting pitcher and explaining why fantasy baseball managers should be buying in despite the Astros rotation getting healthy. Be sure to also tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every...

www.rotoballer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio On#Dfs#Ownersbox#Podcasts Bubba#Risers Fallers Lrb#Faab Review#Weekly Fantasy Baseball#Fantasy Baseball Managers#Featured Promo#Video#Spreaker#Siriusxm#Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Tosses five strong innings

Garcia (1-3) earned the win Saturday against the Rangers after allowing one run on five hits and two walks while fanning five across five innings. Garcia has yet to pitch six complete innings this season and it's hard to trust him to be an innings-eating pitcher, but he has allowed just one run in three of his last five appearances. He owns a 4.20 ERA across 15 innings in three starts this month. His next start is scheduled for next week against the Athletics on the road.
MLBarcamax.com

Jared Walsh's 4 hits lead Angels' rally over Astros

HOUSTON — The inning technically began with a soft pop out by Mike Trout. It was the sound of Jared Walsh barreling up a baseball, however, that signaled the Angels’ rally was underway. On a night Walsh went four for four with a walk — coming only a triple shy...
MLBMLB

Garcia's solid start goes awry in sixth

HOUSTON -- Astros right-hander Luis Garcia began throwing the cutter last year when he made his unexpected Major League debut, skipping Double-A and Triple-A, and it’s proven to be his most effective pitch so far in 2021. At least, it was his most effective pitch. Jared Walsh and Justin Upton...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros fail to capitalize in series opener against Angels

Blame could fall on Brandon Bielak, the long reliever who had not pitched in six days, or the rookie starter who could not finish his excellent outing. Assigning fault for any loss to this uneven Astros pitching staff is an easy excuse. The bullpen is thin, at best, and inconsistent at worst. On Monday, it operated without two key arms: Bryan Abreu and Andre Scrubb. An offense billed as one of baseball’s best should not force it to throw every pitch under enormous pressure.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes - Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Only six games populate the Monday slate with everything under the lights. As you might imagine, pickings are slim for both pitchers and hitters. When it comes to finding batters, relax some of the factors usually used to find the best matchups, most noticeably platoon edge. The lineup spot and strength of opposition is more important than enjoying the platoon bump.
MLBdarnews.com

Correa, Tucker lead Astros past Rangers 6-5

HOUSTON (AP) -- Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as the Houston Astros held on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win. Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 7 Pitching Waiver Wire: Another White Sox Pitcher Is Turning Heads

This isn’t the first time we’ve been down this road with Dylan Cease. At this point, however, it’s impossible to not roster him. His start might be overshadowed by that of Carlos Rodon, but he’s been pretty solid in his own right. Through 30.1 innings pitched, Cease has a 2.37 ERA with 40 strikeouts and just two home runs. His biggest issue is his command, as he’s also surrendered 15 walks. Nonetheless, his FIP is still at just 2.81. His Average Exit Velocity, HardHit%, xwOBA, XSLG, K%, Whiff%, and Chase Rate have all been in the 70th-percentile or higher. His spin rates and movement have been absolute bonkers, which has led to the increased ability to induce weak contact or make hitters swing and miss. Really, the only knock has been the walks. If he can maintain this movement and find a little more zone control, he’ll be nearly untouchable.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Let One Slip Away to Angels, 5-4

The Astros have lost more than their share of games this year due to sloppy play and missed opportunities This was yet another one that could have been salvaged if one play had gone differently or if a few timely hits had been made. The Astros wasted numerous opportunities early...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Domingo German, Anthony Santander, Brandon Belt

How many injured players across the league are we up to now? Has it reached 200 yet? It sure seems that way. With players going down with a variety of injuries almost hourly, fantasy managers find themselves scrambling for replacements. With so many managers desperate for waiver-wire adds, it’s quite surprising to see more than a few quality names still available in the majority of leagues.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Astros aim to walk over Rangers again

Plate discipline can manifest in several forms, and for the Houston Astros this season, their ability to avoid the strikeout and put the ball in play is foundational to their offensive exploits. The Astros enters Saturday's home game against the Texas Rangers with the fewest strikeouts in the American League,...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Called up by Nationals

Garcia was recalled by the Nationals on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Garcia has a fair amount of prospect pedigree and is still just 21 years old, but he's shown very little in 46 major-league games thus far in his career. His poor 75 wRC+ at least comes with a respectable .270 batting average, but his .299 on-base percentage and .355 slugging percentage are both far from good enough. A .235/.293/.426 line in 17 games for Triple-A Rochester to start this season hardly suggests he's about to break out. Victor Robles (ankle) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tigers on the Wire

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. As the MLB season approaches the 1/4 mark, the injury bug keeps feasting. Isn’t that damn thing full yet? It’s unfortunate that we’ve been having to utilize the fantasy baseball waiver wire mostly to find injury replacements, but we have to play the hand we’ve been dealt. Even if it’s a terrible one. Luckily, there are plenty of players trending up this week on both sides of the ball including a couple of Tigers heating up in the Motor City.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 5/15/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBdailydodgers.com

‘Very clutch’: Luis Garcia’s gem lifts Astros past Dodgers

We really needed it. Had we had to go to the bullpen early tonight, we were like very, very shorthanded. In the past three weeks, Garcia handled a hostile environment at Yankee Stadium and beat the American League West-leading Oakland A's at the Coliseum.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Exits with apparent injury

Garcia exited Saturday's matinee against the Brewers in the top of the third inning with an apparent right leg injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Garcia was warming up ahead of the top of the third inning but went to the ground and called for a trainer. The team's medical staff appeared to be examining his right hamstring area, but the exact nature and severity of the injury aren't yet clear.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Luis Garcia enters must-roster territory, Marcell Ozuna and Corey Kluber sidelined

From Mike Shildt ripping the commissioner's office to Adolis Garcia tying the league lead with 16 home runs, it's just another day in the world of baseball. On top of all that, we were dealt with a bevy of injury news as Marcell Ozuna is going to miss 5-6 weeks, Corey Kluber is shut down at least four weeks, and Luke Voit has an oblique strain. Let's stay positive, though.
MLBexpressnews.com

Kyle Tucker lifts Astros over Rangers

Kyle Tucker took three balls and stepped out of the batter’s box. He took dirt between his hands and rubbed them together, a trademark for this slugger who always operates sans batting gloves. His celebrated prospect status and small-season breakout make some forget how raw he still is. Tucker is a 24-year-old kid still learning the rigors of major league life.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Framber Valdez, Deivi Garcia coming back; Luis Garcia, James Kaprielian stay put

A spate of injuries Wednesday put a dent in the Fantasy hopes of many. Here are some of the most notable players who went on the IL:. In the case of Marcell Ozuna and Luke Voit, there aren't any silver linings -- no top prospects waiting in the wings, no talented reserves champing at the bit. The Corey Kluber and Lance McCullers injuries, however, create some openings for some old friends.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Luis Garcia setting himself apart

Luis Garcia belongs in the major leagues. Starter or reliever, long man or leverage role, he deserves to stay with the Astros in some capacity during the coming months. In a six-day span, Garcia has aced two of this sport’s toughest tests, pitching Houston to victories against loaded lineups with little run support.