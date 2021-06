From the time we are toddlers to our golden years, we are constantly told how important it is to eat our vegetables. But as much as we appreciate all that getting our greens does for our health, sometimes we just can’t look at another side of broccoli! If you’re hoping to mix it up when it comes your vegetable intake, we recommend checking out bok choy. The cruciferous cousin to broccoli, cauliflower, and kale is chock full of minerals and vitamins and can help balance your blood sugar, keep your vision sharp, and boost your bone health. Plus, it tastes refreshingly delicious!