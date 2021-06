Sports Business Journal reports that Jennings averaged more than 10 million viewers per show for three weeks of his six-week stint. His successor, executive producer Mike Richards, generated 9.895 million and 9.729 million per show for his first and second week, respectively. Rodgers attracted 9.193 million viewers per show for his first week and 9.081 million viewers per show for his second week. In fact, Katie Couric’s first week drew more viewers than Rodgers’ second week. Meanwhile, a poll from CivicScience found that Jennings was the most popular choice to fill Alex Trebek's shoes with 22% of responses, followed by Rodgers with 16%. The other options are “significantly behind.”