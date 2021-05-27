Cancel
Lawyer for ‘Oath Keepers’ Asks Judge to Toss Democratic Lawmakers’ Capitol Breach Lawsuit: ‘The Constitution Does Not Protect One from Violence’

A lawyer representing the far-right Oath Keepers militia group asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by House Democrats accusing the organization as well as Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the Proud Boys of conspiring to incite the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes.

