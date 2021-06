After being shut out for five innings in the second game of a season-opening doubleheader, the bats of the Bayfield High School baseball team came to life. The Wolverines scored three times in the top of the sixth and posted a big eight-run inning in the seventh to rally from deficits of 2-0 and 4-3 to earn an 11-7 victory. That backed up a 10-2 win in the day’s opening act to give the Class 3A Wolverines a road sweep of the Class 1A Bulldogs of Dove Creek High School (1-3).