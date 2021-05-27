Sentinels’ ShahZaM says he respects Fnatic’s strategies at VCT Masters 2

Sentinels’ defeated Fnatic in two straight games when the two teams first clashed at VCT Masters 2. On Icebox and Haven, Sentinels took the two maps 13-11 and 13-10 respectively. The two teams played a close match, but towards the end of each map, Fnatic were the team trying to force overtime. In a post-game press conference after Sentinels defeated Team Vikings in the next round, Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan said he respects Fnatic as a team that pushed Sentinels more than any other squad at VCT Masters 2: Reykjavík.