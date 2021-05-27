Cancel
Sentinels' ShahZaM says he respects Fnatic's strategies at VCT Masters 2

By Declan McLaughlin
upcomer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSentinels’ defeated Fnatic in two straight games when the two teams first clashed at VCT Masters 2. On Icebox and Haven, Sentinels took the two maps 13-11 and 13-10 respectively. The two teams played a close match, but towards the end of each map, Fnatic were the team trying to force overtime. In a post-game press conference after Sentinels defeated Team Vikings in the next round, Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan said he respects Fnatic as a team that pushed Sentinels more than any other squad at VCT Masters 2: Reykjavík.

Video Games
