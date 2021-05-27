Westchester County Proves Its Resilience Throughout the Pandemic
Westchester County Executive George Latimer delivers positive remarks on the County and his proposed goals for 2021. While COVID-19 has taken a toll on every aspect in the community, Westchester County proves its strength to rise above the hardships and plans to restore and rebuild Westchester better than it was before, according to County Executive George Latimer, who last week delivered his fourth State of the County Address in the Legislative Chambers of the Board of Legislators. Latimer reflected on the County’s goals and objectives as the world slowly reveals signs of normalcy.westchestermagazine.com