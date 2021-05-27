Westchester County Proves Its Resilience Throughout the Pandemic

I strongly endorse Katherin Crossling for a second term as Ossining Union Free School District Board of Education Trustee. I first met Katherin in her professional capacity when we both appeared as counsel for different parties in a matter pending before the Westchester County Supreme Court. I was immediately impressed with Katherin’s advocacy skills in the courtroom, her attention to detail, and her commitment to her client. She was prepared for court and had done her research. She was respectful to the Court and to her adversaires. She was able to negotiate without compromising the needs of her client.