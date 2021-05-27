Cancel
Cass County, MI

Marcellus Man Shoots Son In Head During Fight

WSJM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shooting of a Marcellus man in the head by his father is under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called after 55-year-old Russell and 29-year-old Cody Gonder got into a fight after drinking, with Cody drinking excessively. Russel was able to disarm his son and throw his weapon to the side, but Cody resumed the assault on his dad. At that point, Russell grabbed the gun and shot his son in the head. Cody is in critical condition at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, while Russell was treated and released from Ascension Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital. No arrests have been made and the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office will be reviewing the case.

www.wsjm.com
