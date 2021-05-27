Utah LiveView Technologies goes green

“Going green” is part of our national vernacular, and the term, meant to define how we can live our lives – including the homes we inhabit – is now a global effort. Cision PR reported back in 2010 that Jill Buck, Founder of the Go Green Initiative allegedly coined the term with the introduction of her nonprofit organization. Buck was said to have done extensive research via Google with those words “go green,” in 2002 found nothing, so she grabbed the name for her mission: “A world where natural resources are equitably available, and all children are healthier as a result of living the principles of the Go Green Initiative.”