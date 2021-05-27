Cancel
Orem, UT

Utah LiveView Technologies goes green

By Press Release
utahbusiness.com
 10 days ago

Orem — SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues its powerful business development by winning LiveView Technologies (LVT) as a new customer. The company is located in Orem, Utah, and has ordered more than 100 EFOY Pro 2400 fuel cells with channel partner LaTech Equipment.

