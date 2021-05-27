Cancel
Music

Emerging R&B Singer Asiahn Drops New Single "OMW"

By Joseph Abrams
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsiahn, a Grammy-award winning songwriter and emerging R&B star is quickly catching up to her contemporaries. Asiahn stunned audiences and R&B fans alike earlier this year with the release of The Interlude, an transformative release for the artist. The Interlude saw Asiahn elevate her songwriting from pop-infused love songs to conceptual and atmospheric jazz-inspired tracks dissecting her own growth. The EP, which debuted at #33 on the Apple Music charts and awarded her Billboard's Emerging Artist Spotlight, received praise from Halle Berry, KeKe Palmer, and a string of other high-profile celebrities.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
