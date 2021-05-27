Cancel
Greenwich, CT

QUIGLEY: Republican BET Produced Timely Funds For NMS And Taxpayer Savings.

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe primary responsibility of our Board Of Estimate and Taxation (BET) is to conduct the proper administration of the financial affairs of the Town of Greenwich. Within that broad objective lies the challenge of ensuring that taxpayer dollars are not wasted in the process. With its decision to fully fund the Board Of Education’s interim request for $2.6million dollars to complete repairs to North Mianus School, the Republican led BET has been unequivocally proven right.

Greenwich, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

BET Schedules Special Meetings to Consider Interim Request for NMS from BOE

The Board of Estimate and Taxation announced a Special Meeting of the BET Budget Committee has been scheduled for Monday May 24, 2021 at 1:00pm for the purpose of reviewing and voting on the interim funding request by the Board of Education as a result of their Request for Proposal for the construction of repairs at the North Mianus School.
Connecticut StateNorwalk Hour

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million program have to be out of work for eight to 10 weeks and have to hold their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
Connecticut Statebondbuyer.com

Connecticut rides ratings grand slam into $1 billion GO sale

Connecticut officials enter this week’s $1 billion general obligation bond sale armed with four upgrades in six weeks, including three within two days last week. Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded the state’s GO rating to AA-minus. One day earlier, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and S&P Global Ratings elevated Connecticut to AA and A-plus, respectively.
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.