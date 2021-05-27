QUIGLEY: Republican BET Produced Timely Funds For NMS And Taxpayer Savings.
The primary responsibility of our Board Of Estimate and Taxation (BET) is to conduct the proper administration of the financial affairs of the Town of Greenwich. Within that broad objective lies the challenge of ensuring that taxpayer dollars are not wasted in the process. With its decision to fully fund the Board Of Education’s interim request for $2.6million dollars to complete repairs to North Mianus School, the Republican led BET has been unequivocally proven right.greenwichfreepress.com