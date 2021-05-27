Cancel
Tennis-Men's 'Big Three' in same half of French Open draw

 9 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) - Thirteen-time champion Rafael Nadal, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic were placed in the same half of the French Open draw on Thursday. The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last...

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, bracketed through history, are bracketed within 33 spaces of each other in the 2021 French Open draw of 128. A pity because, for all the talk of regime change, it’s still Nadal’s event, as he seeks a preposterous 14th title. And Djokovic would be next on your contender list. Federer meanwhile, placed in Djokovic’s quarter, might be making his final Roland Garros appearance. If those are the Big Three, the Considerable Four, we’ll call them—Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tstisipas—are all at the bottom. We have generational divides. We have night matches. We have the second major of the year. Bearing in mind that “it’s difficult to make predictions. Especially about the future,” herewith your seed reports for the ’21 French Open.
Big 3 up top, Next Gen down below: Men's 2021 French Open preview

This year’s Roland Garros men’s draw, to borrow a phrase from another Paris story, is a tale of two halves. To put it in simple generational terms, the Big 3—Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer—are in the top half, while most of the Next Gen—Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem—have landed in the bottom. That means this will be a big opportunity for one of the young guys to reach a major final.
French Open Men’s Singles Roundtable Predictions

Vithun: [3] Rafael Nadal (ESP) Had it not been for the magnificent statue the tournament unveiled of the 13-time French Open champion this year, I would have had no hesitation in picking Nadal. However, commemorating a player to that magnitude before they have retired can be a bad omen for their career. After Andy Murray received a knighthood, he has not reached another Grand Slam final since, despite reaching at least one in six of the seven seasons prior. As a result, I could see this statue becoming a symbol of the start of the decline of the greatest clay-court player ever. However, given that he has already won titles in Barcelona and Rome in 2021 and has an incredible 100-2 record at the tournament, I have decided to give the Spaniard the benefit of doubt in winning his 14th French Open.
French Open Men's Singles Pre-Draw Tips: Nadal odds-on for 14th Roland Garros title

In advance of tomorrow's French Open draw, our tennis columnist, Dan Weston, returns to give his thoughts on the contenders for the men's singles title... "Last year here, in what were slower than usual conditions which arguably played even further into his hands, the King of Clay won 21 straight sets to win the title without dropping a set, although he only faced one top ten opponent - Novak Djokovic in the final."