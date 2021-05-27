Tennis-Men's 'Big Three' in same half of French Open draw

Vithun: [3] Rafael Nadal (ESP) Had it not been for the magnificent statue the tournament unveiled of the 13-time French Open champion this year, I would have had no hesitation in picking Nadal. However, commemorating a player to that magnitude before they have retired can be a bad omen for their career. After Andy Murray received a knighthood, he has not reached another Grand Slam final since, despite reaching at least one in six of the seven seasons prior. As a result, I could see this statue becoming a symbol of the start of the decline of the greatest clay-court player ever. However, given that he has already won titles in Barcelona and Rome in 2021 and has an incredible 100-2 record at the tournament, I have decided to give the Spaniard the benefit of doubt in winning his 14th French Open.