Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortages of National Gaurd Members killed in Helicopter crash

 6 days ago

The families of three Idaho National Guard pilots killed in a crash earlier this year have had their mortgages paid off in full. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said Wednesday that it’s paid the mortgages for the families of chief warrant officers Jesse Anderson, George Laubhan and Matthew Peltzer, who were killed Feb. 2 when their helicopter crashed during a training mission near Lucky Peak.

Mortgages paid off to honor families of pilots killed in Blackhawk crash

Families of Idaho National Guard pilots killed in helicopter crash have mortgages paid off

