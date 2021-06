Qhubeka-Assos' Victor Campenaerts has taken the victory of the 15th stage in the Giro d'Italia after being part of the breakaway. The Hour Record Holder was part of the breakaway of the day and along Oscar Reisebeek attacked in the last 30 kilometres of the stage. The Dutchman was the first one to make a move on the last metres, but the Belgian had the better legs and crossed the finish line in the first position, making it the third victory of his team in the Italian grand tour.