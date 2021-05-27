Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Watch now: Why is 'King Lear' the perfect play for Shakespeare Festival's return?

By Calvin Wilson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheater critic Calvin Wilson talks with Tom Ridgely, producing artistic director for the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, about the company's 2021 production in Forest Park. Tony winner André De Shields plays the title role.

www.stltoday.com
André De Shields
#Forest Park#Artistic Director#Theater
