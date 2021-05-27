Westerville ArtsLine: Arts featured at Uptown Friday Nights; music, author visits on tap
Uptown Friday Nights, organized by the Westerville Uptown Merchants Association (WUMA), will feature music and art from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, June 4, 11 and 18, weather permitting. Musicians are set to entertain at outdoor locations in Uptown Westerville that include Rotary Park at Home and State streets, the sidewalk at Green Haven Living shop, 20 W. Main St., and the walkway near Shirley’s Popcorn, 15 N. State St. Other businesses to check for live music on Friday evenings are Java Central Café & Roaster, Good Vibes Winery and Barrel & Boar.www.thisweeknews.com