On Pearpop, TikTok Users Can Now Earn Cash Rewards for Song Promos

By Tatiana Cirisano
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent case study, the new feature helped fuel an 86% uptick in streams for DJ Snake and Selena Gomez's "Selfish Love." Ever since users' videos on TikTok began driving what songs become hits, the music industry has been trying to reverse-engineer viral moments. That just got easier thanks to a new "Challenges" feature on the social media collaboration marketplace pearpop, where artists offer cash and other rewards to TikTok users who reach a certain threshold of views while promoting a particular song.

www.billboard.com
