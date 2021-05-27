Cancel
Columbus, OH

Leadership Westerville: Class of 2021 creates online resource guide for older adults

Dublin Villager
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn online directory of services for Westerville senior citizens is now available, thanks to the 2021 Leadership Westerville class. When the Leadership Westerville board and the class of 2021 decided to cancel Service Day, a day of service focused on helping seniors in the community, they identified two areas of need they could address as small-group projects to still assist senior citizens, said Matt Lofy, LW executive director.

www.thisweeknews.com
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

New Hire at City to Focus on Affordable Housing

At a press event yesterday, Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the creation of a new position within the city’s Department of Development focused on affordable housing. He also announced his pick for the position – Erin Prosser, who has worked as a planner for MKSK and Franklin County, and who most recently worked for Ohio State University’s Department of Planning, Architecture and Real Estate. At OSU, she worked on a wide variety of projects, including the 15th and High project and the long-running efforts to revitalize Weinland Park.