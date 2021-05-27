Leadership Westerville: Class of 2021 creates online resource guide for older adults
An online directory of services for Westerville senior citizens is now available, thanks to the 2021 Leadership Westerville class. When the Leadership Westerville board and the class of 2021 decided to cancel Service Day, a day of service focused on helping seniors in the community, they identified two areas of need they could address as small-group projects to still assist senior citizens, said Matt Lofy, LW executive director.www.thisweeknews.com