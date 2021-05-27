Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to Complete Season of the Splicer Week 3 Challenges in Destiny 2

By Ben Hestad
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new season of Destiny 2 brings forth a brand new batch of seasonal challenges in Season of the Splicer! The season so far has been pretty good overall, and now that the World First race for Vault of Glass is over, you can start completing the challenges for the third week of Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2! Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like a complete and total copy and paste of the Season of the Chosen challenges (as of now) except for some of the challenges here and there. So, how can you go about getting your hands on some cool new rewards, seasonal XP, and other sweet loot? Find out how to complete the challenges for Season of the Splicer week 3 in Destiny 2 right here!

www.tvovermind.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Race#Nightfall#Bounties#Vault Of Glass#The Splicer Servitor#Pinnacle#A Gridskipper Pulse Rifle#Decrypted Data#Long Range Calibration#Lost Sectors#Labyrinth#Pulse Rifles In Override#Blockers#Pulse Rifle Splicer#Prime Engrams#Mods#Super Abilities#Seasonal Xp#Ultimate Champion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

Destiny 2 TWAB: What to Expect This Week

Bungie has stated in its latest community post that Destiny 2 players will have a very busy weekend. First, there is a unique playlist where players will be match-made to different platforms. But before that, the Vault of Glass is returning this Saturday, May 22 at 1 p.m. EST. Cross-Play...
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Silver Stars Sam Larsson Objectives challenge

On May 26, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the latest Team of the Week, as well as a fresh Silver Stars challenge. This week, FIFA players can obtain a new 74 OVR Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments player item of Dalian Pro winger Sam Larsson. So, how can you add the Swedish winger to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Destiny 2's Cross Play Is Being Officially Tested Next Week

When Season of the Splicer went online last week, some players noticed cross-play also was turned on for Destiny 2. While this was a mistake according to Bungie, it looks like players didn't have to wait long to officially check out the feature, as the dev team have announced it will be tested next week.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Every Splicer Gauntlet Upgrade Currently Available in Destiny 2

Season of the Splicer has been live in Destiny 2 for about a week now, and with each new season in the game, we get a brand new item to level up. This season, we’ve got Mithrax’s Fallen Splicer Gauntlet, which allows us certain upgrades within the new Override activity, as well as a few other upgrades that will help players out in the open world. Unlike last season, with the War Table, the Splicer Gauntlet upgrades aren’t entirely time-locked, but instead based on collecting a certain amount of Decrypted Data awarded within the new Override activity, which is a very nice change of pace, and one that I think many players are much happier with. So, what are these Splicer Gauntlet upgrades that you’ll need to maximize your efficiency within Override and get the most loot (and best) loot you can?
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Team GO Rocket Challenge Completed In Pokémon GO

The deed has been done! Niantic announced on social media that the Pokémon GO community has defeated 25 million Team GO Rocket grunts to complete the Luminous Legends Y challenge. Now that this challenge has been completed, new and exciting features will be released in Pokémon GO during the second part of Luminous Legends Y… including a brand new Shiny Pokémon. Here's what's coming.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Destiny 2: Vault of Glass — How to instantly kill Atheon with a cheese

Atheon is the final boss in the Vault of Glass raid, and this Vex gate lord will probably give newcomers a few headaches. Still, there’s a way to avoid all of the mechanics since you can instantly kill this boss to get your loot. Here’s our guide to help you cheese and instantly kill Atheon in Destiny 2‘s Vault of Glass raid.
Video GamesTVOvermind

How to Get Your Hands on the Null Composure Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2

The Null Composure is a brand new Seasonal Ritual weapon in Destiny 2 that made its way into the game with Season of the Splicer. Null Composure is a quest-based weapon that requires you to complete a few objectives before you can actually get your hands on it, and while these objectives aren’t terribly difficult, it will be very time consuming, so be prepared to either spend a ton of time grinding some Gambit for a few hours in one sitting, or maybe just sit back and complete some activities throughout the season to get your hands on the brand new Fusion Rifle. So, what do you need to do to get your hands on the Null Composure Legendary Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2?
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass raid guide: How to beat every encounter

The Vault of Glass raid was one of the best (and most impactful) activities in the original Destiny since it introduced the community to the potential of blending MMO-style raid design with first-person shooter mechanics. Seven years later, the releases of each new Destiny raid have become internet-dominating events, with countless fans either tuning in to watch World's First raid races or participating in raids themselves. To celebrate, Bungie has brought the Vault of Glass raid into Destiny 2 for all players, modernizing it with some tweaks to the raid's mechanics and combat as well as some updates to the Vault of Glass raid weapons, perks, and mods to make them more desirable in modern Destiny.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Destiny 2 — Expunge: Labyrinth weekly pinnacle mission guide

After completing the Override activity in the Tangled Shore, the Splicer Servitor will give you the “Codebreaker” technique. It’s just a fancy way of saying that you’ve unlocked the Expunge activity. Be prepared because you’re going to go through a winding maze that eventually leads deeper into the Vex Network. Anyway, here’s our guide to help you complete the Tangled Shore’s Expunge: Labyrinth weekly pinnacle mission in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

How to start Expunge in Destiny 2

If you're wondering how to start Expunge in Destiny 2, you're in the right place. The weekly Pinnacle mission series has kicked off as part of Season of the Splicer and has us doing some light puzzle solving, combat, and platforming. It's pretty straightforward, but less simple is how to enter the Vex Network, so that's why I'm here.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete The Sunken Lighthouse in Graven

After you’ve entered the city of Cruxfirth in Graven, the tax collector at the city’s beginning gives you a new task to light a nearby Lighthouse. The hope is to lure the creatures away from the library, giving you access to it. You’ll need to make your way to the left side of the map and make your way through to The Brine Muskeg.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Five Destiny 2 Suggestions For Next Season, Season 15

It's the end of May, and given the cadence of a seasonal update schedule, Bungie is already hard at work on Destiny 2's next season's content. So, what changes does Bungie need to prioritize for season 15? I have five suggestions. First, more Gambit maps. Gambit (a PvEvP mode) is...