How to Complete Season of the Splicer Week 3 Challenges in Destiny 2

Season of the Splicer has been live in Destiny 2 for about a week now, and with each new season in the game, we get a brand new item to level up. This season, we’ve got Mithrax’s Fallen Splicer Gauntlet, which allows us certain upgrades within the new Override activity, as well as a few other upgrades that will help players out in the open world. Unlike last season, with the War Table, the Splicer Gauntlet upgrades aren’t entirely time-locked, but instead based on collecting a certain amount of Decrypted Data awarded within the new Override activity, which is a very nice change of pace, and one that I think many players are much happier with. So, what are these Splicer Gauntlet upgrades that you’ll need to maximize your efficiency within Override and get the most loot (and best) loot you can?