Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Stella McCartney Online Sample Sale, May 27th - 30th

By Winnie Liu
fashionista.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStella McCartney is a luxury lifestyle brand that launched under the designer’s name in 2001. Stella’s approach to design emphasizes sharp tailoring, natural confidence and an effortless attitude. The brand is committed to being an ethical and modern company, believing it is responsible for the resources it uses and the impact it has on the environment. It is therefore constantly exploring innovative ways to become more sustainable, from designing to store practices and product manufacturing.

fashionista.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Sample Sale#Brand Design#Luxury Store#Designer Clothes#Product Design#Business Models#Store Practices#Luxury Lifestyle#Product Manufacturing#Company#Alternative Materials#Innovative Ways#Circularity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Stella McCartney And adidas To Introduce The Platformed Earthlight Sneaker

Stella McCartney, one of the few designers to operate her own adidas sub-label, is back with another new proposition: the Earthlight Mesh. While fashion forward like many of McCartney’s silhouettes, the Earthlight is arguably more impressive for its blend of sustainability and performance. EVA midsoles stack to platform height, providing extra comfort with each step; a rubber outsole, then, outfits underneath, coupling the aforementioned comfort with necessary grip. Above, airy mesh uppers gear for the warmer weather, its construction partially credited to Primeblue, the Three Stripes newest recycled material.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

CFDA, Fashion Trust USA Award Five Designers

The Council of Fashion Designers America and Fashion Trust USA have recognized five designers of color with exceptional talent and promise with a $40,000 award each to support their business needs. The designers are Aisling Camps, a mechanical engineer turned fashion designer; Charles Harbison, founder and creative director of Harbison,...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Top 100 Fashion Trends in June

The June 2021 fashion trends prepare for the rising temperature through bold statements and special looks. June is also Pride Month, so many brands are seen celebrating and empowering the inclusive community. Many trends stem from unique collaborations, special materials, ethical sources, and much more. One of the notable fashion...
Designers & CollectionsCNN

17 luxury handbags that are actually worth the money, according to experts

While it’s nice to find amazing deals on everyday items, sometimes we just want to embrace the finer things in life. Simply put, some things are actually worth the splurge. There are some of us who covet our fine jewelry pieces or won’t hesitate to buy a pair of designer shoes, but there’s a whole other category of us who’d rather put our hard-earned money toward a designer handbag instead.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Adut Akech Named Estée Lauder Ambassador, Maxine Bédat on Government's Role in Making Fashion Sustainable

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Adut Akech is now an Estée Lauder global brand ambassador. Estée Lauder announced on Thursday that model Adut Akech would be its new global brand ambassador. "Makeup has always really been fun for me," she told Vogue, noting that she was first introduced to the brand through YouTube ads and international airport billboards. She joins a cohort that includes Karlie Kloss, Grace Elizabeth and Carolyn Murphy; her first campaign is expected to drop in July. {Vogue}
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Modern Luxury Fashion Collections

ALIÉTTE is billed as a modern luxury fashion brand and its cuts do not disappointed—the strikingly creative details are signature for founder Jason Rembert who is trying to strike a balance between " traditional design and innovative fantasy." Those interested in the chic cuts and vibrant colors that make ALIÉTTE's...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fashion Designer Wine Bottle Collaborations

To commemorate Ecco Domani’s 25th anniversary, the Italian wine brand joined forces with fashion designer Jeremy Scott to reimage a limited-edition label that pays tribute to the milestone. The new label draws inspiration from the wine's bold and contemporary style. “There is a natural affinity between Ecco Domani and my...
Behind Viral Videosinputmag.com

Fast fashion drama: How a trendy green dress divided TikTok

“Cottagecore,” “avant basic,” and “regencycore.” These are all fashion trends you’re probably familiar with if you’re on TikTok, not a Vogue subscriber. Thanks to the app’s accessibility and insanely niche algorithm, the fashion industry is no longer the only voice directing new styles and trends. Now, millions of people are watching and making one-minute TikTok videos at a faster pace than those reading fashion magazines — allowing anyone, not just Anna Wintour, to be someone.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Diamond Print Dress In Navy & White

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Knitted Wrap Top With 3/4 Sleeves In Sky Blue (M) I know these are not cheap jumpers but I think they are worth every penny. Look fab on and can alter the style slightly... more on or off the shoulders. Very glamorous. I liked it so much I have now ordered the blush colour.
Designers & CollectionsVermilion Standard

Fab 5: Get weaving

Is there any accessory that signals summer quite like a woven straw or raffia bag? We think not — especially now that there are plenty of options clearly intended more for every day than just the beach. Whether you choose a style that proves that a woven bag works in...
Apparelthestrategist.co.uk

What Are the Best Sunglasses for Women?

If you’re looking for a new pair of sunglasses, you might be unsure whether to stick to something classic, or go for something a little more unusual. Unlike glasses, which tend to skew conservative in terms of shape and style, sunglasses are a chance to experiment with different colours, shapes, or styles. “They’re also a great entry point for designer brands,” points out Itunu Oke, acting retail editor at British Vogue, who points out that sunglasses by brands like Gucci and Celine will cost a fraction of the designer’s other accessories (like shoes or bags).
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Louis Vuitton Is Meeting You By Lake Como

LAKESIDE SHOPPING: Louis Vuitton is making its debut on the shores of Lake Como. The luxury brand on Friday opened a summer pop-up shop at Villa d’Este, the legendary hotel that since its opening in 1873 has welcomed royalty, international notables and iconic celebrities, spanning from Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor to Woody Allen and Madonna.
Skin CareWallpaper*

Valentino Beauty makes a bold entrance into cosmetics

There is an evident synergy between Valentino beauty and Valentino fashion. While that statement may seem like a given, the truth is that the economic potential of cosmetics and perfume results in many fashion brands launching beauty lines with commercialism, rather than craft, in mind. That’s not the case with...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Paco Rabanne Looks to Breezy Summer Days in "Ciao Paco" Capsule

Following its eyewear collaboration with Linda Farrow, Paco Rabanne has now returned with a summer capsule dubbed “Ciao Paco.” The accompanying lookbook captures garments and accessories with a golden sunset backdrop, having us look forward to the hotter days. Referencing ’70s-style sportswear, the range features updated designs of the tie-dye...
Designers & CollectionsELLE DECOR

Harry Winston Offers a New High-Jewelry Collection Inspired by Love

Above, from left: Flare ring with garnet, ring with rubellite, and earrings with sapphires from Harry Winston’s newest high-jewelry collection. The past year has been a difficult one for so many people, to say the least. But the importance of family and loved ones came to the fore, and rediscovering these connections—even if they were mostly virtual for a time—is a commonly cited silver lining of the pandemic. Now that families are starting to reunite in person once again, it’s time to celebrate these bonds with those closest to us. In honor of this sentiment, Harry Winston is launching a new high-jewelry collection based on an acronym of that storied word, love—L for Light, O for Obsession, V for Vow, and E for Eternity.