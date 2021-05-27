Stella McCartney Online Sample Sale, May 27th - 30th

Above, from left: Flare ring with garnet, ring with rubellite, and earrings with sapphires from Harry Winston’s newest high-jewelry collection. The past year has been a difficult one for so many people, to say the least. But the importance of family and loved ones came to the fore, and rediscovering these connections—even if they were mostly virtual for a time—is a commonly cited silver lining of the pandemic. Now that families are starting to reunite in person once again, it’s time to celebrate these bonds with those closest to us. In honor of this sentiment, Harry Winston is launching a new high-jewelry collection based on an acronym of that storied word, love—L for Light, O for Obsession, V for Vow, and E for Eternity.