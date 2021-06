ASTORIA — Board-certified emergency medicine physician Christopher Strear, MD, FACEP, joined Columbia Memorial Hospital as the new chief medical officer on June 1. Strear earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and did his residency in emergency medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. He has been an emergency physician for almost 20 years at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. He has also worked at a startup, AkēLex, Inc., and at Northwest Acute Care Specialists.