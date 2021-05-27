Cancel
FirstGroup Activist Investor Loses Fight to Block U.S. Sale

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 17 days ago

(Reuters) -A majority of FirstGroup shareholders on Thursday backed the bus and train firm's 3.3 billion pound ($4.7 billion) sale of its U.S. assets to EQT Infrastructure, in a blow to activist investor Coast Capital which led opposition to the deal. Some 61.3% of votes cast at the shareholder meeting...

