Make Her Feel Like a Queen With These Sunshine Baby Shower Ideas

A few weeks ago, Jonah and I hosted guests for the first time in our new house. Seeing it through their eyes opened mine to some of the projects I'd been putting off: Namely, our eye sore of a pantry, which had also become an avalanche risk. Our kitchen pantry is less than two feet wide, with a structural column taking up the majority of the interior. It's even smaller than the one we had in our 400 square-foot apartment in L.A., which immediately posed a challenge to two people who cook and bake often. As soon as our friends left, I set to work: I began categorizing the products we actually use and ordered storage solutions from The Container Store. To my amazement, our pantry actually feels roomy now—which, as you'll see from the "Before" photos, I never thought would be possible. With a few smart products (like this spice rack), and tips I shared below, we have a pantry that feels like a specialty food store: